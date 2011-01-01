WELCOME TO HAKUNA MATATA SAFARIS KENYA!!
The Masai Mara National Reserve stands as one of Kenya's and Africa's most sought-after tourism destinations. This reserve is situated within the Great Rift Valley and predominantly comprises expansive open grasslands.
The western escarpment of the reserve boasts the highest concentration of wildlife.
Renowned as the crown jewel of Kenya's wildlife observation spots, the Masai Mara is renowned for its unmatched annual migration of over 1.5 million wildebeests, which arrives in July and departs by November.
With a recorded diversity of around 95 species of mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and over 400 bird species, the reserve boasts an exceptional range of wildlife.
Nowhere in Africa is wildlife more abundant, making it almost certain for visitors to catch a glimpse of the illustrious big five (buffalo, elephant, leopard, lion, and rhino).
The Mara proudly holds its place among the world's finest wildlife destinations, offering an outstanding opportunity to witness the big five.
Climate-wise, the elevation is approximately 5,300 feet (1,600 meters). The rainy season spans from November through May, peaking in December-January and April-May. Conversely, the dry season prevails from June to November. Typically, mornings are sunny, while afternoons often see the development of clouds, occasionally culminating in thunderstorms during the rainy periods. Maximum temperatures can reach up to 30°C, while minimum temperatures hover around 20°C.
Wildlife enthusiasts visiting the Mara can anticipate a remarkable chance to spot the big five, alongside cheetahs, servals, hyenas, bat-eared foxes, black-backed and side-striped jackals, hippos, crocodiles, baboons, warthogs, topis, elands, Thompson's gazelles, Grant's gazelles, impalas, waterbucks, oribis, reedbucks, and zebras.
During the migration season (July to November), a significant multitude of wildebeests is in motion.
Access to the Mara Triangle is facilitated through two all-weather airstrips – Mara Serena and Kichwa Tembo. The primary road entry points into the Triangle are Narok and Sekenani Gate.
In terms of accommodation, the Mara Triangle accommodates two lodges – Mara Serena (providing 150 beds with luxurious bedding and comfortable pillows) and Little Governors' Camp (offering 36 beds with plush bedding and snug pillows). While Kichwa Tembo, Mpata Club, Olonana, Mara Siria, and Kilima Camp are situated on the periphery, they also operate within the Triangle.
"Abode of the African Elephant"
Nestled beneath the majestic crown of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's loftiest peak, Amboseli National Park stands as one of Kenya's most frequented reserves. The name "Amboseli" originates from the Maasai term signifying "salty dust," and this park ranks among the prime locations in Africa for intimate encounters with expansive herds of elephants. Enthusiasts of the natural world have the opportunity to explore five distinct habitats here, encompassing the desiccated basin of Lake Amboseli, wetlands featuring sulphur springs, the sprawling savannah, and the encompassing woodlands. Furthermore, a chance to engage with the indigenous Maasai community, residing in proximity to the park, promises an authentic cultural immersion.
Wildlife Diversity Leopards, Cheetahs, African Wild Dogs, Buffalos, Elephants, Giraffes, Zebras, Lions, Crocodiles, Mongooses, Hyraxes, Dik-diks, Lesser Kudus, and Nocturnal Porcupines grace this land. The avian population flourishes with an impressive assembly of 600 species.
Climatic Conditions Temperature fluctuations span from 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by rainfall varying between 200mm and 700mm. The region experiences two distinct rainy seasons: the extended rains of March and April, as well as the shorter downpours of November and December.
Captivating Attractions The allure of Amboseli is amplified by its status as a sanctuary for immense Elephant herds. The commanding presence of Mount Kilimanjaro adds an awe-inspiring backdrop. The distinguished Big Five – Elephant, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, and Rhino – find their haven here. The vantage point of Observation Hill offers a panoramic vista of the entire park, encompassing its marshes and elephants. The swamp nestled beneath the hill's gaze teems with elephants, buffalos, hippos, and an array of aquatic birds, including the elegant pelican and the regal Egyptian goose. An immersive experience in the contemporary Maasai culture and their time-honored way of life completes the Amboseli adventure.
Nestled adjacent to the town of Naivasha in Nakuru County, Lake Naivasha emerges as a pristine freshwater oasis. Enveloped by groves of yellow-barked acacia trees, the lake flourishes with an exquisite display of bird species and the playful presence of Columbus monkeys. This remarkable blend of natural elements has rightfully earned it the prestigious reputation of a global birding haven. Notably, the lake's environs often play host to the stately buffalo, while rarer inhabitants, including the majestic hippopotamus, may also grace the fortunate observer with their presence.
Day 1: Mombasa/Diani to Tsavo East
Depart from your Mombasa hotel for Tsavo East National Park, renowned for elephants and historic man-eating lions. En-route game drive to Tsavo Sentrim Camp. Lunch, followed by an afternoon game drive. Overnight at Tsavo Sentrim Camp.
Day 2: Tsavo East – Salt Lick Taita Hills Sanctuary
Early game drive, breakfast, then journey to Salt Lick Taita Hills Sanctuary. Unique birdlife, lunch at Taita Hills Game Lodge, and transfer to Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge. Afternoon game drive, dinner, and stay at Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge.
Day 3: Taita Hills Salt Lick to Mombasa
Morning game drive, breakfast, and return to Mombasa. Drop-off at your coastal hotel or the airport.
Day 1: Mombasa/Diani to Tsavo EastMorning pickup from Mombasa/Diani hotel. Drive to Tsavo East National Park. Known for elephants and iconic lions. Lunch and check-in at Ashnil Aruba Lodge. Afternoon game drive. Dinner and overnight at the lodge.
Day 2: Tsavo WestEarly game drive, return for breakfast. Drive to Tsavo West. Check-in at Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge. Lunch, optional rhino sanctuary visit. Dinner and overnight at the lodge.
Day 3: Tsavo West – Mombasa/DianiEarly breakfast, game drive with Mzima Springs visit. Depart for Mombasa. Lunch at Voi Lion Hill Camp. Return to Mombasa/Diani by evening.
Day 1: Beach Hotel to Tsavo EastPickup from Diani or Mombasa beach hotel. Drive 3 hours from Diani, 2 hours from Mombasa to Tsavo East. Enjoy a safari, lunch at lodge, afternoon game drive, overnight.
Day 2: Tsavo East – Lumo SanctuaryMorning game drive, breakfast, then drive to Lumo Sanctuary in Taita Hills. Check-in at Lions Bluff Lodge. Afternoon game drive, overnight.
Day 3: Lumo Sanctuary – Tsavo WestEarly morning game drive, breakfast, wildlife viewing. Drive to Tsavo West, check-in at Ziwani Voyager Camp. Afternoon relaxation, optional nature walk, night game drive.
Day 4: Tsavo West – Mombasa/DianiFinal morning game drive, return to hotel by afternoon. Relax or enjoy the beach.
Day 1: Mombasa – Ngutuni
Early morning pickup from your hotel. Drive to Ngutuni Sanctuary with game viewing en-route. Arrive for lunch, afternoon game drive. Continue to Taita Hills Saltlick. Check-in, evening game drive, dinner, and overnight.
Day 2: Ngutuni – Taita Hills Salt Lick
Early morning game drive, return for breakfast. Mid-morning game drive, lunch, check-out. Return to Mombasa/Diani beach by early evening.
Day 1: Mombasa – Tsavo East
Morning pickup, journey through Mombasa-Nairobi highway to Tsavo East. Game viewing, check-in, lunch, afternoon game drive. Dinner and overnight at lodge/camp.
Day 2: Tsavo East – Mombasa
Early morning game drive, return for breakfast. Continue game viewing, then return to Mombasa by late afternoon.
Day 1: Nairobi to Samburu
Depart Nairobi, drive to Samburu. Afternoon game drive. Overnight at Samburu Lodge.
Day 2: Explore Samburu
Full day game drives, spot unique species. Overnight at Samburu Lodge.
Day 3: Samburu to Lake Baringo/Bogoria
Drive to Lake Baringo, explore hot springs. Check-in at Lake Bogoria.
Day 4: Lake Baringo to Lake Nakuru
Visit Lake Bogoria, proceed to Lake Nakuru. Afternoon game drive. Overnight at Lake Nakuru Lodge.
Day 5: Lake Nakuru to Nairobi
Morning game drive, return to Nairobi.
We arrange safaris starting from Mombasa or Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, to provide access to a wide range of safari destinations within Kenya and even beyond its borders. Our specialization lies in crafting personalized Africa and Kenya Safaris, with durations spanning from one day up to fourteen days, or as per your specific preferences.
This is made possible by our team of amiable drivers and tour guides who possess expertise in multiple foreign languages. Additionally, they are well-versed in the local language, ensuring that our clients are not only able to explore these diverse safari destinations, but also delve into the historical narratives that enrich these locations. This allows our clients to not only embark on a tour, but also to gain insights into the cultures that envelop these safari destinations.
Discover & Explore a world of adventure and cultural wonders through our carefully crafted tours and exceptional experiences.
Haller Park: Witness the feeding rituals of Giraffes, Hippopotamuses, and Crocodiles. Encounter ancient Tortoises, playful Monkeys, and a variety of colorful birds in their natural habitat.
Glass Bottom Boats and Snorkeling: Marvel at the vibrant tropical fish and pristine ocean waters as you cruise on our glass bottom boats. Dive into adventure and explore the underwater world through thrilling snorkeling excursions.
Old Town: Immerse yourself in the rich Swahili, Arab, and Indian cultures of Mombasa's Old Town. Discover the captivating architecture that blends the essence of India, Arabia, and Africa together.
Dolphin Excursions: Embark on a breathtaking boat excursion and witness the grace and playfulness of dolphins in their natural habitat.
Fort Jesus: Step back in time at Fort Jesus and delve into its history of Portuguese construction and Omani influence. Explore the captivating architecture and learn about its intriguing past.
Tsavo National Park Safari: Experience the thrill of a safari in Tsavo National Park, home to the iconic Big Five – Lions, Elephants, Buffaloes, Leopards, and Rhinoceroses. Choose from a variety of safari arrangements tailored to your preferences.
Unlock the treasures of Mombasa and Bamburi Beach with HAKUNA MATATA SAFARIS, where unforgettable moments and enriching experiences await you at every turn.
Welcome to our exciting Sea and Land Excursions! Get ready to embark on unforgettable adventures that will take you on a journey through stunning landscapes and captivating waters. Whether you're a nature enthusiast, an adrenaline junkie, or simply looking to relax and unwind, our excursions have something for everyone.
