MAASAI MARA GAME RESERVE MAASAI MARA GAME RESERVE MAASAI MARA GAME RESERVE

The Masai Mara National Reserve stands as one of Kenya's and Africa's most sought-after tourism destinations. This reserve is situated within the Great Rift Valley and predominantly comprises expansive open grasslands.

The western escarpment of the reserve boasts the highest concentration of wildlife.

Renowned as the crown jewel of Kenya's wildlife observation spots, the Masai Mara is renowned for its unmatched annual migration of over 1.5 million wildebeests, which arrives in July and departs by November.

With a recorded diversity of around 95 species of mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and over 400 bird species, the reserve boasts an exceptional range of wildlife.

Nowhere in Africa is wildlife more abundant, making it almost certain for visitors to catch a glimpse of the illustrious big five (buffalo, elephant, leopard, lion, and rhino).

The Mara proudly holds its place among the world's finest wildlife destinations, offering an outstanding opportunity to witness the big five.

Climate-wise, the elevation is approximately 5,300 feet (1,600 meters). The rainy season spans from November through May, peaking in December-January and April-May. Conversely, the dry season prevails from June to November. Typically, mornings are sunny, while afternoons often see the development of clouds, occasionally culminating in thunderstorms during the rainy periods. Maximum temperatures can reach up to 30°C, while minimum temperatures hover around 20°C.

Wildlife enthusiasts visiting the Mara can anticipate a remarkable chance to spot the big five, alongside cheetahs, servals, hyenas, bat-eared foxes, black-backed and side-striped jackals, hippos, crocodiles, baboons, warthogs, topis, elands, Thompson's gazelles, Grant's gazelles, impalas, waterbucks, oribis, reedbucks, and zebras.

During the migration season (July to November), a significant multitude of wildebeests is in motion.

Access to the Mara Triangle is facilitated through two all-weather airstrips – Mara Serena and Kichwa Tembo. The primary road entry points into the Triangle are Narok and Sekenani Gate.

In terms of accommodation, the Mara Triangle accommodates two lodges – Mara Serena (providing 150 beds with luxurious bedding and comfortable pillows) and Little Governors' Camp (offering 36 beds with plush bedding and snug pillows). While Kichwa Tembo, Mpata Club, Olonana, Mara Siria, and Kilima Camp are situated on the periphery, they also operate within the Triangle.